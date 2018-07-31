Critical role of the Apolipoprotein E (ApoE) risk gene in the proper development of adult-born neurons in the hippocampus has been demonstrated by scientists and published in eNeuro.

Alzheimer's Risk Gene Impairs Development of New Neurons: Study

‘Scientists are closer to understanding how strongest known genetic risk factor contributes to memory impairment.’

Apolipoprotein E (ApoE) is among the genes that regulate ongoing generation of neurons in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus. A variant of this gene called ApoE4 -- present in 10 to 20 percent of the human population -- is also associated with the development of late-onset AD.Investigating the effects of ApoE on adult neurogenesis, Tzong-Shiue Yu, Steven Kernie, and colleagues found reduced complexity of the dendrites of adult-born neurons in mice with genetically silenced ApoE compared to unaltered mice, as well as in those expressing ApoE4 compared to ApoE3-expressing mice -- ApoE3, the most common variant found in humans, is not associated with disease risk. These findings suggest a potential explanation for the increased risk of neuropsychiatric diseases involving the hippocampus, including AD, among ApoE4 carriers.Source: Eurekalert