Alzheimer’s Progression – Revised!

Cause of Alzheimer's progression in the brain has been identified by a study at the University Of Cambridge, published in the journal Science Advances.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the pathological hallmark formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.

Advertisement

‘Cause of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain has been identified by a new study that states that Alzheimer’s disease reaches different regions of the brain early rather than the previous notion of starting from a single point in the brain and initiating a chain reaction.’