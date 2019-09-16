medindia

Alzheimer's Drug Doubles The Risk of Hospitalization

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 16, 2019 at 4:41 PM Drug News
Donepezil, common cholinesterase inhibitor used to manage Alzheimer's symptoms, increases the risk of hospital admission for rhabdomyolysis or painful condition of muscle breakdown more compared to other cholinesterase inhibitors, according to a study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Alzheimer's Drug Doubles The Risk of Hospitalization

Dementia is a growing problem, with almost 10 million newly diagnosed cases every year around the world.

The study, led by researchers at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Lawson Health Research Institute, looked at ICES data from 2002 to 2017 on 220 353 patients aged 66 years or older in Ontario, Canada, with a new prescription for donepezil, rivastigmine or galantamine, three cholinesterase inhibitors used to manage dementia and Alzheimer disease.

Researchers found that donepezil was associated with a two-fold higher risk of hospitalization for rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that can result in kidney disease. The relative risk was small but statistically significant.

"The findings of this population-based cohort study support regulatory agency warnings about the risk of donepezil-induced rhabdomyolysis," writes Dr. Jamie Fleet, a postgraduate year 4 resident in physical medicine and rehabilitation now at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, with coauthors. "Reassuringly, the 30-day incidence of a hospital admission with rhabdomyolysis after initiating donepezil remains low.

The study was published with the title "Risk of rhabdomyolysis with donepezil compared with rivastigmine or galantamine: a population-based cohort study"

Source: Eurekalert

