Alzheimer's Disease - Vitamin B12 Link Decoded

A set of worms were immobile in one container and another set of worms in another container were wiggling, and it is documented as body bends by the research team.while earlier all the worms were grown under a common diet of the gut and intestinal bacteria, commonly referred to as E.coli.This kindled the interests of the researchers to redirect their objective of genetics research, to study more about the correlation of this Vitamin b12 and its protective role."As humans, we have immense genetic diversity and such complex diets that it makes it hard to decipher how one dietary factor is affecting the onset and progression of Alzheimer's," Tanis said. "That's where the worms are amazing. The worms we use all have the same genetic background, they react to amyloid beta-like humans do, and we can exactly control what they eat, so we can get down to the molecular mechanisms at work.""The read-out is black or white — the worms are either moving or they are not," Tanis said. "When we gave vitamin B12 to the worms that were vitamin B12 deficient, paralysis occurred much more slowly, which immediately told us that B12 was beneficial. The worms with B12 also had higher energy levels and lower oxidative stress in their cells."Source: Medindia