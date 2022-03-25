Alzheimer's Disease may be Linked With Your Early Life Cholesterol Levels

Higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in later life is found to be associated with lower HDL (high-density cholesterol) and high triglyceride blood levels at the age of 35 years as per a study at the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
The study also found that high blood glucose measured between ages 51-60 is associated with risk of AD in the future.
"While our findings confirm other studies that linked cholesterol and glucose levels measured in blood with future risk of Alzheimer's disease, we have shown for the first time that these associations extend much earlier in life than previously thought." "Intervention targeting cholesterol and glucose management starting in early adulthood can help maximize cognitive health in later life," says senior author Lindsay A. Farrer, PhD, chief of biomedical genetics at BUSM.
Source: Medindia