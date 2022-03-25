Alzheimer's Disease may be Linked With Your Early Life Cholesterol Levels

Higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in later life is found to be associated with lower HDL (high-density cholesterol) and high triglyceride blood levels at the age of 35 years as per a study at the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association. The study also found that high blood glucose measured between ages 51-60 is associated with risk of AD in the future.

‘Ignoring the cholesterol and glucose levels as you live best through your age mid-30s may impact your chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease (AD) later in life.’

Hence, the study highlights the need for careful management of the precipitating factors in early adulthood to lower one's risk of Alzheimer's disease.



Source: Medindia

