Alzheimer’s Affects Most Known Biological Pathways in the Brain: Study

The critical molecular biological pathways that drive changes in cells - that contribute to Alzheimer's disease have been revealed by scientists.



The team found that, while nearly all known pathways have been linked to the disease, the most frequently associated biological mechanisms - including those related to the immune system, metabolism and long-term depression -have not significantly changed in 30 years, despite major technological advances. The scientists' work was published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Alzheimer's Disease Statistics

Nearly six million older adults have Alzheimer's disease in the United States, a number expected to double by 2050. Already the sixth leading cause of death, Alzheimer's disease is a complex neurodegenerative disease that causes memory loss, confusion, poor judgment, depression, delusions and agitation that robs people of their ability to live independently.