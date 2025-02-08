Alteplase May Improve Stroke Recovery Up to 24 Hours After Symptoms

Alteplase boosts stroke recovery by 50% even when given 24 hours after symptoms start.

Extended Treatment Window Offers New Hope



Key Findings of the Study

Improved Recovery: 40% of patients treated with alteplase had little to no disability after 90 days, compared to 26% in the standard care group.

Manageable Risks: The risk of brain bleeding was slightly higher in the alteplase group (3.8% vs. 0.5%), but researchers deemed this risk manageable.

Mortality Rates: Both groups had identical death rates of 10.8%.

Implications for Global Stroke Care

