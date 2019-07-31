medindia

Almost One Out of 10 Older Adults, Binge Drinks

by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 31, 2019 at 5:43 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

One out of ten adults over the age of 65 are involved in binge drinking, therefore increasing the risk of developing severe health problems.
Almost One Out of 10 Older Adults, Binge Drinks
Almost One Out of 10 Older Adults, Binge Drinks

The study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, also finds certain factors--including using cannabis and being male--are associated with an increase in binge drinking.

Show Full Article


Binge drinking is risky behavior, particularly for older adults due to aging-related physical changes (for instance, an increased risk of falling) and the likelihood of having chronic health issues. Despite the potential for harm, little research has focused on binge drinking among older adults.

"Binge drinking, even episodically or infrequently, may negatively affect other health conditions by exacerbating disease, interacting with prescribed medications, and complicating disease management," said Benjamin Han, MD, MPH, the study's lead author and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine's Division of Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Care, and the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health.

In this study, Han and his colleagues used the most recent national data to determine the current prevalence and factors that may increase the risk of binge drinking among adults. The researchers examined data from 10,927 U.S. adults age 65 and older who participated in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2015 and 2017. They looked at the prevalence of current (past-month) binge alcohol use, defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) as five drinks or more on the same occasion for men and four drinks or more for women. They also compared demographic and health factors of past-month binge drinkers with people who drank within the past month, but below the binge drinking threshold.

The authors estimate that more than one in 10 (10.6 percent) older adults have binge drank in the past month--an increase compared to earlier studies. In the decade leading up to the data used in this study (2005-2014), binge drinking among adults 65 and older was between 7.7 and 9 percent.

Binge drinkers were more likely to be male, current tobacco or cannabis users, African American, and have less than high school education. They were also more likely to visit the emergency room in the past year. Similar to previous studies, the study did not find associations between binge drinking and other mental health disorders.

"The association of binge drinking with cannabis use has important health implications. Using both may lead to higher impairment effects. This is particularly important as cannabis use is becoming more prevalent among older adults, and older adults may not be aware of the possible dangers of using cannabis with alcohol," said CDUHR researcher Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, the study's senior author and an associate professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health.

The researchers also examined chronic disease profiles of older binge drinkers and noted that binge drinkers had a lower prevalence of two or more chronic diseases compared to non-binge drinkers. The most common chronic disease among binge drinkers was hypertension (41.4 percent), followed by cardiovascular disease (23.1 percent) and diabetes (17.7 percent).

"Binge drinkers were less likely to have the most chronic diseases compared to alcohol users who did not binge drink. This may be because some people stop or decrease their drinking when they have an illness or alcohol-related disease," said Han, who is also a CDUHR researcher. "Clinicians must be aware that some older adults with the chronic disease still engage in binge drinking behaviors, which can worsen their health issues. This may explain why binge drinkers were more likely to report visits to the emergency room."

The researchers note that while the study uses the NIAAA's recommended threshold for binge drinking, the same organization also suggests lower drinking limits for adults over 65: no more than three drinks a day. Since the current analysis used the higher cutoff for binge drinking, the study may underestimate the prevalence of binge drinking among older adults.

"Our results underscore the importance of educating, screening, and intervening to prevent alcohol-related harms in older adults, who may not be aware of their heightened risk for injuries and how alcohol can exacerbate chronic diseases," said Han.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Addiction to Social Media Due to Binge-Drinking Posts

College students who binge drink post 'drink-related posts' in social media and are becoming addicted. This later leads to negative consequences in them.

Mixing Energy Drinks with Alcohol May Up Negative Effects of Binge Drinking

Mixing energy drinks with alcohol may increase the negative effects of binge drinking finds a new study.

Frequent Binge Drinking May Up Stroke, Heart Disease Risk in Young People

Repeated episodes of binge drinking may put today's youth at higher risk for developing stroke, heart disease and other risk factors such as higher blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

Binge Drinking During Pregnancy Linked to Alcohol Abuse in Offspring

Binge drinking during pregnancy and lactation may make offspring more vulnerable to mood disturbances and alcohol abuse as adolescents, found study.

What's New on Medindia

FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia

Health Benefits of Ginger

New Material Could Make Removal of Colon Polyps Much Easier: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive