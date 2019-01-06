medindia

Almost 3 in 4 Indians Use More Than 1 Device Simultaneously: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 1, 2019 at 10:41 AM
Technology addiction is increasing at an alarming rate in India. Almost three in four adult consumers in India constantly use more than one device simultaneously and spend nearly 90 percent of their workday interacting with devices, said an Adobe study.
Interestingly, switching screens is common in India with 50 percent of consumers starting an activity on mobile and then switching to a computer, said the study titled "2019 Mobile Marketing Research - India Market".

Switching is most common among male millennials, the research showed.

When faced with the proposition of having their smartphone taken away for two weeks, 39 percent said it would be a major hassle, while one-third claimed they could not live without their smartphones.

This reaction was more pronounced among millennial consumers, said the study which showed that Indian consumers have developed an increased affinity for smartphones when it comes to all online activities as compared with computers.

Video calling (88 percent), checking social media (85 percent) and texting (89 percent) are among the key activities which Indian consumers prefer to use their mobile devices for as compared to computers.

Smartphones have also emerged as the most preferred medium for all shopping activities with 89 percent of consumers currently being able to do all the retail activities they want on mobile, showed the findings based on a survey of 1,000 adult consumers in India.

A vast majority of consumers (83 percent) have a strong preference for using mobile apps over mobile browsers while interacting with a company.

The study revealed that more than half of adults surveyed regularly use voice commands.

"The rapid proliferation of advanced technologies and their increased usage on mobile devices, points to potential new areas for marketers to engage with consumers," said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.

"Considering the fast consumer adoption of voice tech, we expect to start seeing more brands experimenting with immersive ways of customer engagement over the next few years," Sunder added.

Source: IANS

