Almost 12k Patients Recovered in a Day

According to a senior ministry official, the recovery rate has increased by 4.51 per cent, from 42.89 per cent to 47.40 per cent."Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active cases has also declined from 89,987 on Friday to 86,422 presently. All the active cases are under active medical supervision," the ministry said.The Health Ministry said that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. "Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for Covid-19, while 1,26,842 samples were tested on Friday," said an official.There are 942 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals with 1,58,908 isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 oxygen supported beds in the country."A total of 2,380 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,33,678 isolation beds, 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 oxygen supported beds have been operationalisd. As many as 10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 Covid Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are now available to combat coronavirus in the country," said the statement.The Centre has also provided 119.88 lakh N95 masks and 96.14 Lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the states/UTs/Central institutions.The Health Ministry also emphasised that all precautions must be taken while living with the new normal of Covid-19. The ministry insisted that the management of Covid-19 is only possible when due care is taken by everyone without being complacent and also by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted."It is imperative that all guidelines on physical distancing are followed at public places and workplaces; hand hygiene including frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene is maintained; mask or face covers are used in public places; and coughing/respiratory etiquettes are followed," said the statement.Source: IANS