medindia

All You Need to Know About Heart Muscle Diseases in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 28, 2019 at 4:35 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study is digging deeper to know more about heart muscle diseases in children. This could ultimately pave the way for developing new strategies to treat cardiomyopathies and save millions of children's lives.
All You Need to Know About Heart Muscle Diseases in Children
All You Need to Know About Heart Muscle Diseases in Children

Cardiomyopathies (heart muscle diseases) in children are the focus of a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association that provides insight into the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases as well as identifying future research priorities. It will be published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

When a child has certain types of cardiomyopathy, their heart is not able to pump blood efficiently. Symptoms may include difficulty breathing, heart rhythm abnormalities, dizziness, swollen hands, and feet or other indications.

Although rare, cardiomyopathies in children can be life-threatening and often result in either a child needing a heart transplant or premature death. There are many causes of cardiomyopathies including genetic variations that affect basic heart functions, systemic diseases, such as infections, treatments for medical conditions that injure the heart and many others, some of which are not yet understood.

According to the statement:

  • Nearly 40 percent of children who are diagnosed with cardiomyopathies that produce symptoms receive a heart transplant or die within the first two years after diagnosis.
  • The percentage of children with cardiomyopathy who received a heart transplant has not declined over the past 10 years.
  • Cardiomyopathy remains the leading cause of transplantation for children over one year of age.

"This statement is designed to give medical professionals an overview of what we currently know about cardiomyopathies in children. Although we are able to provide effective treatments in many cases, research is urgently needed to better understand the causes of the diseases so we can help children with cardiomyopathies live their best lives," said Steven E. Lipshultz, M.D., the chair of the writing group and the A. Conger Goodyear Professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Lipshultz is also the Chair of the Medical Advisory Board of the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation, which partners with the American Heart Association on funding pediatric cardiomyopathy research grants.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited disease of the heart muscle (myocardium).

Gene Editing to Personalize Clinical Care for Family With Cardiomyopathy

Penn team used the new gene-editing technique to rapidly generate induced pluripotent stem cells containing the patient's specific TNNT2 gene variant.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Dystonia Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 

What's New on Medindia

World Digestive Health Day

Raw Food Diet

Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduces Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive