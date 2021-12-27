All You Need to Know About HD Makeup

Advertisement

The only difference between regular and HD makeup are the products used. The products used while doing HD makeup are high-end, and the products used are lighter in texture and give better coverage, which is generally preferred for the camera. The makeup also blends in seamlessly, eliminating the scars that tend to be visible when regular makeup is done. This kind of makeup doesn't look unnatural or fake either.HD makeup is done using brushes and blending sponges that are designed in a way that scatters light falling on the skin, which in turn gives a smooth and soft look. The key here is to blend the products perfectly well to get that natural, even-textured, and flawless-looking skin.Consider using a foundation or concealer designed for HD filming. This is often where you see the most impact. Plus, focusing on your skin tone means you can also get away with wearing less makeup. My personal favourite is Makeup Forever HD foundation.