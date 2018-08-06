All Outdoor Professionals Have Their Own Risk of Skin Cancer

Font : A- A+



All professionals who work outside, have their own risk of skin cancer depending upon their exposure time and protective gear, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

All Outdoor Professionals Have Their Own Risk of Skin Cancer



One of the main risk factors for non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), the most common cancer worldwide, is solar ultraviolet radiation.



‘Tailoring prevention efforts to different professions based on their individual needs could help lower the global burden of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC).’ In the study of 563 participants (47% women) consisting of 348 outdoor workers (39% farmer, 35% gardener, 26% mountain guides) and 215 indoor workers, NMSC was diagnosed in 33.3% of mountain guides, 27.4% of farmers, 19.5% of gardeners and in 5.6% of indoor workers.



Significant differences were seen between the outdoor professions with mountain guides at the highest risk. Substantial differences between the professions were also seen in skin cancer screening rates (indoor worker 61.4%, mountain guides 57.8%, farmers 31.9%, gardeners 27.6%), daily ultraviolet radiation exposure during work, and protective behavior such as sunscreen use during work.



The findings suggest that tailoring prevention efforts to different professions based on their individual needs could help lower the global burden of NMSC.



"Altitude and number of hours working outside seem to make the difference," said lead author Dr. Alexander Zink, of the Technical University of Munich, in Germany. "Adjust your sun protection accordingly!"



Source: Eurekalert Advertisement One of the main risk factors for non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), the most common cancer worldwide, is solar ultraviolet radiation.In the study of 563 participants (47% women) consisting of 348 outdoor workers (39% farmer, 35% gardener, 26% mountain guides) and 215 indoor workers, NMSC was diagnosed in 33.3% of mountain guides, 27.4% of farmers, 19.5% of gardeners and in 5.6% of indoor workers.Significant differences were seen between the outdoor professions with mountain guides at the highest risk. Substantial differences between the professions were also seen in skin cancer screening rates (indoor worker 61.4%, mountain guides 57.8%, farmers 31.9%, gardeners 27.6%), daily ultraviolet radiation exposure during work, and protective behavior such as sunscreen use during work.The findings suggest that tailoring prevention efforts to different professions based on their individual needs could help lower the global burden of NMSC."Altitude and number of hours working outside seem to make the difference," said lead author Dr. Alexander Zink, of the Technical University of Munich, in Germany. "Adjust your sun protection accordingly!"Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: