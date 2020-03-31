Alirocumab Significantly Downs Cholesterol in HoFH Patients

Alirocumab has been tested for use in a wide range of patients with high cholesterol, but the new placebo-controlled trial is the first to assess the efficacy and safety of the drug for patients with HoFH."This trial is the largest randomized controlled interventional trial in adults with HoFH to date and offers important insights into the disease," said Dirk Blom, MD, PhD, head of the Division of Lipidology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa and the study's lead author. "Alirocumab is a potential new therapy that should be considered in appropriate patients with HoFH."The trial enrolled 69 patients with HoFH. Forty-five patients were randomly assigned to receive alirocumab via subcutaneous injection every two weeks for 12 weeks. The rest received placebo injections. All patients maintained their regular cholesterol medications and treatments, such as statins, ezetimibe, lomitapide and apheresis, but did not take any other PCSK9 inhibitors.At 12 weeks, average LDL cholesterol levels among those receiving alirocumab were 26.9% lower than at the trial's start while LDL cholesterol levels among those receiving placebo rose by 8.6%, resulting in an average relative reduction of 35.6% among those receiving alirocumab, meeting the trial's primary endpoint. The average absolute reduction in LDL cholesterol in the patients receiving alirocumab was 62.8 mg/dL.Alirocumab also substantially reduced other harmful lipids that are typically elevated in people with FH. On average, apolipoprotein B dropped by 29.8%, lipoprotein(a) dropped by 28.4%, non-high-density cholesterol dropped by 32.9% and total cholesterol dropped by 26.5% among those taking alirocumab compared to placebo. The trial found alirocumab to be well-tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events occurred."This is a worthwhile potential treatment that helps to lower the LDL cholesterol, though a lot of patients still require additional therapy because the LDL cholesterol is so high at baseline. Unfortunately, there are also a small number of patients with specific mutations who do not respond, or only respond very poorly, to alirocumab," Blom said.In the U.S., it is estimated that 1 in 250 adults have heterozygous FH and approximately 1 in 300,000 may have HoFH.Source: Eurekalert