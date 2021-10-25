Alexa-based Programme for Hospitals, Senior Care

Advertisement

The programme will allow senior living facilities to use Amazon Echo devices to send announcements or other messages to residents' rooms."Staff can be more available for other tasks," Torres said.Two networks of senior living communities, Atria (which is nationwide) and Eskaton (based in California), are adding Alexa to some facilities, Amazon said. However, Amazon has declined to say how much the programme costs those facilities.In hospitals, the Alexa Smart Properties programme lets nurses communicate with patients through the calling and intercom-esque drop-in features without having to enter patient rooms. Patients could ask questions, or nurses could check on how someone is feeling through the feature, the report said."This enables hospitals to increase productivity and be able to save on medical supplies," Torres said. Hospitals can also send information and announcements to patients through Alexa.Patients can toggle on "do not disturb" to prevent drop-ins, she said.Source: IANS