Alcohol's Effect on Embryo Development and Placental Health

by Dr. Navapriya S on Oct 10 2024 5:40 PM

Alcohol`s Effect on Embryo Development and Placental Health
Alcohol exposure in very early pregnancy (before embryo implantation) can lead to long-term molecular changes detectable in the placenta, potentially providing a tool for early detection of prenatal alcohol exposure.
Researchers used mouse models well-suited for alcohol exposure, observed significant molecular changes like gene expression and DNA methylation in the placenta (1 Trusted Source
Oxidative Effects in Early Stages of Embryo Development Due to Alcohol Consumption

Go to source).

Placenta plays an important role in the development of healthy fetus, any changes in the placenta can lead to various diseases and defect. Alteration in DNA methylation can act as a molecular biomarker in diagnostic test to detect alcohol exposure in early pregnancy.

Alcohol Exposure of Embryo Affects Brain Development

It was thought that alcohol exposure had no effect on fetus provided the embryo succeeded in implanting in the uterus. Now, McGraw and team have demonstrated that young embryo can survive alcohol exposure but this can affect brain development.

The study revealed that the harmful effects of alcohol on fetal development was due to altered gene expression like DNA methylation rather than the placental abnormalities alone.

Alcohol exposure of embryos show gender specific changes. In male embryos, the regulation of growth related genes were affected and in female embryos, genes involved in metabolism of serotonin was affected.

It was observed that male embryos were more susceptible to growth retardation and female embryos showed susceptibility to abnormal brain development.

This suggests that a disruption in this signalling pathway could contribute to the morphological defects in the brain.

Effects of High Alcohol Consumption in Early Pregnancy

Consuming such as five or six drinks in an hour in early pregnancy can cause changes in genes that are detectable in later pregnancy raising the risk of normal fetal development.

Alcohol consumption among women is increasing globally where nearly half of pregnancies are unplanned. In this situation, it is believed that DNA methylation profiles can become an important marker for detecting early alcohol exposure.

There are no molecular diagnostic tests to identify prenatal alcohol exposure. Small developmental changes often are not noticed till school age, when problem with concentration and behavioral changes can be detected.

“A screening test based on this molecular memory of exposure in the placenta would allow for appropriate medical follow-up from an early age,” McGraw added, emphasizing the need for further research to confirm the findings in humans.

With alcohol intake on the rise and unplanned pregnancies a significant factor, this study highlights the importance of understanding the risks of early alcohol exposure and developing tools for early intervention.

Reference:
Source-Medindia


