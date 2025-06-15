Alcohol’s Deadly Toll on Young Livers and Women’s Health

Alcohol-linked liver disease leads U.S. transplants; hepatitis cases rise fastest on waiting lists.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Alcohol-related liver disease



Go to source Trusted Source

ALD Deaths More Than Double Post-2018



‘The rise of #AlcoholRelatedLiverDisease in women is a serious concern. Women are often more susceptible to #liver damage from #alcohol, even at lower consumption levels. #womenshealth’

Alcohol: A Growing Burden on Women

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alcohol-related liver disease - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/alcohol-related-liver-disease-arld/)

is claiming more lives in the United States — and new data reveal a troubling trend: Women, young adults, and Indigenous communities are being disproportionately affected. (A study published infound that deaths from ALD rose nearly 9% each year between 2018 and 2022. That’s more than double the 3.5% annual increase seen between 2006 and 2018. Researchers attribute the acceleration, in part, to higher alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by chronic health issues such as obesity and high blood pressure.“It puts numbers to what we’re seeing in the hospital, in the clinic,” said Dr. Brian Lee, a liver specialist at Keck Medicine of USC, in an interview with STAT News.The research team analyzed nationwide death certificates, focusing on fatalities from alcohol-associated hepatitis and cirrhosis — two of the most severe outcomes of excessive drinking. The findings highlight not only an overall rise in deaths but also a shifting demographic impact.Although men continue to account for the majority ofALD deaths among women rose from 3 per 100,000 in 2006 to 8 per 100,000 in 2022, marking a 4.3% annual rise. In comparison, the increase for men during the same period was about half that rate.This disparity may stem from biological differences. Cisgender women typically metabolize alcohol less efficiently than men, making their organs more vulnerable to damage even with lower levels of consumption. That’s why current federal guidelines recommend no more than one drink per day for women, compared to two for men.“Evenexplained Dr. Robert Wong, a liver disease expert at Stanford University.Among racial and ethnic groups, American Indian and Alaska Native adults face the highest mortality. In 2022, ALD-related cirrhosis claimed 33 lives per 100,000 people in these populations — a stark contrast to other groups. Hepatitis deaths in these communities more than doubled between 2010 and 2022.“The pandemic itself came under control, but the disparities that came with it continued and lingered,” said Dr. Nasim Maleki, psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School.Perhaps most alarming is theBetween 1999 and 2022, people aged 25 to 44 experienced the largest annual increase in deaths from alcohol-associated hepatitis — a rapidly progressing condition that can affect individuals with only a short history of heavy drinking. Symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, and liver pain often emerge suddenly, catching many patients off guard.“We may not see the full fallout from pandemic-era drinking for another five to ten years,” warned Dr. Wong.In 2021, over 12,000 deaths from “unspecified liver cirrhosis” were attributed to alcohol use, though many went unrecognized due to vague death certificate reporting. Meanwhile, education and prevention efforts have suffered setbacks, including the closure of the CDC’s alcohol program earlier this year under the Trump administration.Former CDC official Marissa Esser emphasized the need for renewed attention to alcohol’s health risks, including its link to breast cancer. The American Medical Association has echoed this call, advocating for clearer labeling on alcohol containers to raise public awareness.Although alcohol use reportedly declined slightly after peaking in 2020, experts are unsure whether the decrease will significantly reduce ALD-related deaths.As the healthcare system braces for the long-term consequences of excessive alcohol use, researchers and clinicians are calling for urgent public health interventions — especially those targeted at the most vulnerable groups.“This is not just a liver disease problem,” Dr. Maleki said. “It’s a mental health, policy, and societal challenge we must address holistically.”Source-Medindia