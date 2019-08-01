medindia
Alcohol Use Disorder: a Prevalence rate Among American Indians And Alaska Natives Found

by Rishika Gupta on  January 8, 2019 at 11:14 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Among all racial/ethnic groups in the U.S, American Indians and Alaska Natives were found to have the highest prevalence rates (over 41 percent) of Alcohol use disorder. The results of this study are published in the journal of Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research.
Despite having high rates of abstention, American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIAN) also have the highest lifetime alcohol use disorder prevalence among all racial/ethnic groups in the U.S. - just over 41 percent.

A new study from researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapter Hill in the Gillings School of Global Public Health and the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation in Berkeley, California, examines the proportions of AIAN who seek treatment for lifetime alcohol use disorder and the characteristics associated with those who seek treatment. The study was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, of the National Institutes of Health.

The results of the study show that among AIAN with lifetime alcohol use disorder, 34% sought alcohol-related treatment -- and that men from ages 35-64 were the most likely AIAN to seek treatment. Further, among people with lifetime alcohol use disorder, a fifth of Non-Hispanic Whites (20.5%) reported seeking alcohol-related help or treatment.

Study coauthor Roland Moore notes that because engaging in formal alcohol treatment, traditional healing or self-help treatment improves treatment outcomes, it is important for more people experiencing alcohol use disorder to seek some form of help or treatment if they do not stop hazardous drinking on their own. This study sheds light on the correlates of alcohol-related treatment and can inform more effective treatment promotion efforts with this population.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mind Training can Help Patients With an Alcohol Use Disorder

Specialized Memory Training can help patients with an Alcohol Use Disorder get a little bit better in terms of doing the Executive functions of the brain.

Cannabis Affects Treatment Outcome in Alcohol Use Disorder

Opioid misuse and other drug use are associated with poorer treatment outcomes in alcohol use disorder. Those who used cannabis and other drugs were more likely to drink heavily and frequently during and following treatment.

Family Risk for Alcohol Use Disorders Better Reflected by Symptoms of Alcohol Abuse

New research indicates that symptoms of alcohol abuse, not dependence, may better reflect family risk for alcohol use disorders.

Decreased 'Work Trajectory' With Alcohol Use Disorders

The relationship between occupation and AUDs in workers followed up from early adulthood to middle age was studied by researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

