by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Alcohol is the Key Ingredient in Hand Sanitizers to Fight Corona
Novel coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, is mainly spread when droplets from a person's mouth or nose are transferred to other people. Touching anything contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth or nose may transmit the virus.

Washing with warm water and soap remains the gold standard for hand hygiene and preventing the spread of infectious diseases as it removes oils from our hands that can harbour microbes. Hand sanitizers provide an alternative option to washing with warm water and soap.

Recently sales of hand sanitizers have soared. New York state has even announced it will start producing its own hand sanitizer to meet demand. Though hand sanitizers can help decrease the risk of catching few infections, not all hand sanitizers are effective against coronavirus.


Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, containing 60% to 95%, usually isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol) or n-propanol are highly effective compared to non alcohol-based sanitizers.

Alcohol causes denaturation of the envelope protein that surrounds some viruses, including coronaviruses. This protein is vital for a virus's survival and multiplication. But a hand sanitizer needs to be at least 60% alcohol in order to kill most viruses.

But Alcohol doesn't kill all microbes. E. coli bacteria, which can cause foodborne illness and other infections, are very effectively killed by alcohol at concentrations over 60 percent. Outer envelope in few viruses like coronavirus may make alcohol less effective against them.

Various research studies have found that an alcohol concentration of 60 percent or greater is needed to be effective. But, pure alcohol may not be effective as it would evaporate too quickly to effectively kill bacteria or viruses on the skin. And, it would dry the skin. That is why most hand sanitizers contain emollients that help soften and moisturize the skin.

Home made sanitizers may not be as effective as commercially available products.

Most commercial hand sanitizers are effective for a couple of years when they are stored properly, and are marked with expiration dates.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.
READ MORE
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitisAlcohol Addiction and WomenDrug DetoxPLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease