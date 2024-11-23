About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Alcohol Increases Cancer Risk, Yet Few Know It

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 23 2024 11:42 PM

Alcohol consumption linked to increased cancer risk.

Alcohol Increases Cancer Risk, Yet Few Know It
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that reducing alcohol consumption or abstaining can lower cancer risk, data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) reveal that fewer than half of Americans are aware that regular alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing cancer later in life. ()

Alcohol and Cancer Risk Link

The conclusion that alcohol consumption carries significant health risks is backed by systematic reviews as well as meta-analyses focused on the association between alcohol consumption and the risk of death from any cause.

Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Studies indicate semaglutide, an antidiabetic, has potential to treat alcohol addiction. It acts on brain hormone which reduces pleasure related to alcohol.
The survey findings come from APPC’s nationally representative Annenberg Science and Public Health (ASAPH) Knowledge survey, which was conducted with a panel of more than 1,700 U.S. adults in September 2024.

Although 40% of survey respondents were aware that regularly consuming alcohol increases the chance of later developing cancer, 40% were not sure whether that is true, and 20% reported inaccurate beliefs (either that it would have no effect or that it would decrease the chance of developing cancer).

“Public health messages about the risks associated with drinking alcohol have to overcome the effects of decades of sophisticated marketing and positive media portrayals,” noted Patrick E. Jamieson, who directs APPC’s Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute.

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
Blood Cancer Overview Blood cancer or hematological cancer is cancer affecting the normal production and function of the various blood cells. Take this quiz and learn about the various types of blood ...
Reference:
  1. Annenberg Survey of Attitudes on Public Health (ASAPH) - (https://cdn.annenbergpublicpolicycenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/X4011-APPC-National-Survey-Wave-21_Methods-Report_100824_Confidential.pdf)
Source-Eurekalert
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement