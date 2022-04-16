About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Alcohol Deaddiction Drug May be the Next Anxiety Medication

by Angela Mohan on April 16, 2022 at 8:18 AM
Font : A-A+

Alcohol Deaddiction Drug May be the Next Anxiety Medication

Disulfiram (DSF) is approved by the Food and Drug Agency (FDA) for the treatment of alcoholism. DSF acts by inhibiting aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH), which is responsible for the metabolism of alcohol.

DSF in fact inhibits a cytoplasmic protein known as FROUNT, which controls the direction in which certain immune cells migrate

.

Advertisement


DSF blocks FROUNT from interacting with two chemokine receptors known as CCR2 and CCR5, which are involved in important cellular signaling pathways.

A few studies suggest that chemokine receptors may be involved in the regulation of emotional behaviors in rodents. However, there is a lack of data on the exact association between FROUNT-chemokine signaling and DSF.
Advertisement

To clarify this link, a team comprising Prof. Akiyoshi Saitoh from Tokyo University of Science and other researchers from institutes across Japan conducted a study examining the pharmacological properties of DSF.

The study, which was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, describes how the research team used an elevated plus-maze (EPM) test—which is used to screen for anxiolytic drugs—to study the effects of DSF in mice.

The EPM apparatus consists of four arms set in a cross pattern, connected to a central square. Two arms are protected by vertical boundaries, whereas two have unprotected edges. Usually, mice with anxiety prefer to spend time in the closed arms.

In this case, some mice were administered diazepam and others, DSF. These mice were then placed in the EPM apparatus, and their activity was monitored.

The team found that mice treated with DSF spent significantly more time in the open arms of the apparatus, which indicates that they were less anxious. The team also tested the anxiolytic effects of a more potent FROUNT inhibitor, known as DSF-41, and observed similar results.

The team had previously discovered that increased extracellular glutamate levels are associated with increased anxiety in mice.

"We propose that DSF inhibits FROUNT protein and the chemokine signaling pathways under its influence, which may suppress presynaptic glutamatergic transmission in the brain," says Prof. Saitoh. "This, in turn, attenuates the levels of glutamate in the brain, reducing overall anxiety."

In contrast with diazepam, DSF treatment did not lead to adverse effects such as amnesia, coordination disorders, or sedation

.

According to Prof. Saitoh, "These results indicate that DSF can be used safely by elderly patients suffering from anxiety and insomnia and has the potential to become a breakthrough psychotropic drug."

Dr. Saitoh explains, "We plan to further clarify how DSF exerts its pharmaceutical actions. Hopefully, we will also be able to elucidate the exact role of the FROUNT molecule in the central nervous system."

This is one of the first studies to reveal that DSF exhibits anti-anxiety properties comparable to those of existing benzodiazepines without exhibiting any side effects observed with benzodiazepines. Hopefully, DSF's inhibitory activity against FROUNT functioning could be explored for successful anxiolytic drug development.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Drug Toxicity Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Asperger´s Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Disulfiram Stops Immune Reactions to Protect Lungs
Disulfiram Stops Immune Reactions to Protect Lungs
Disulfiram, an FDA-approved drug, prevents the immune system from producing toxic webs named ......
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world....
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease....
Alcoholism
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and ...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensa...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE