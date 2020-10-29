Alcohol Could Help an Irregular Heartbeat: Trial

The Vein of Marshall Ethanol for Untreated Persistent Atrial Fibrillation (VENUS) trial enrolled 343 patients, with 155 of them receiving the combination treatment. At the six and 12-month mark, 49% of those patients remained free from atrial fibrillation.At the same interval, only 38% of patients who received catheter ablation alone had the same results. AFib is the most commonly diagnosed arrhythmia.The prevalence of AFib in the United States ranges from 2.7 million to 6.1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Findings from the multi-center trial prove that the combination approach is an effective first-line treatment and could be incorporated as the standard of care. For patients, it increases their chances of requiring only one procedure to return to health, eliminating the stress and worry that can accompany frequent surgical procedures.Source: Eurekalert