Alarming Link Between Mental Health and Sudden Cardiac Death

It has been found that individuals with, even when there is no underlying heart illness.Similarly, individuals with other mental illnesses, such as depression, have a risk roughly twice as high, regardless of age. This suggests that an 18-year-old with mental health concerns can expect to live about ten years less than someone of the same age without these concerns.The research also indicates that young people with psychiatric illnesses are more likely to die from sudden cardiac death, butThe findings were based on a systematic evaluation of all deaths among Danish citizens aged 18 to 90 in the year 2010, using data from post-mortem reports and death certificates. The study was published in the journal).Mental health disorders within the previous 10 years were defined according to International Classification of Diseases criteria or by prescriptions for psychotropic drugs filled within the preceding year.During the course of 2010, 45,703 people between the ages of 18 and 90 died. In all, 6002 of these deaths were classified as sudden cardiac deaths: 3683 in the general population and 2319 among those with a mental illness.People with mental health disorders tend to have a range of potentially influential risk factors. They tended to beand were more likely to have co-existing conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and diabetes.Overall, the. While cases were higher in all age groups, the gap narrowed in the oldest age groups.After taking account of age, sex, and coexisting conditions, mental ill health was nevertheless independently associated with a doubling in the risk of sudden cardiac death.TheMental health disorders were also significantly associated with death from other causes–almost 3 times the risk–and with a shortened lifespan.Based on the findings, the researchers estimated that an—68 instead of 78.And they estimated that a 70 year-old might expect to live another 10 years compared with 14 more years in the general population.Up to the age of around 40, sudden cardiac death explained around 13% of the discrepancy in reduced longevity.This is an observational study; therefore, no firm conclusions about causal factors can be drawn, cautioning the researchers.People with—all factors that predispose to the development of conditions, such as, explain the researchers.But the fact that the association between mental health disorders and sudden cardiac death remained, even after adjusting for these influential factors “suggests that comorbidities, such as cardiovascular disease, are not the only mediators contributing to the higher risk of [sudden cardiac death],” they write.In a linked editorial, Drs Aapo Aro and Jarkko Karvonen of Helsinki University Hospital, said that while the research “,” its design means that “the underlying mechanisms behind [sudden cardiac death] remain largely speculative.”Sudden cardiac death is preceded by symptoms in around half of those affected. “If these symptoms are not ignored but acted on promptly, this translates into fivefold increased survival after cardiac arrest,” they explain.Detecting and acting on these symptoms in those who are mentally ill may be even more difficult than in other groups of patients, they add, but suggest that in the not so distant future AI and wearable electronic devices might be able to identify those most at risk, and potentially save their lives.Source-Eurekalert