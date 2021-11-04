by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM Coronavirus News
Alarm Sounded Over Germany's 3rd COVID Wave
Berlin's Charite, the largest university hospital in Germany has sounded the alarm over the country's worsening third wave of coronavirus infections.

"If the numbers of seriously ill Covid-19 patients exceed those experienced during the second wave, we will be in a critical situation," said Martin Kreis, a board member at Charite, DPA news agency reported.

At the beginning of the year, the number of severe Covid-19 cases in Charite's intensive care units reached its absolute limit. The hospital was unable to accept patients from other parts of Germany as a result.


"We will continue to do everything in our power to care for patients from the Berlin area," said Kreis.

Though most of the hospital's workforce is now vaccinated, but many are suffering from exhaustion and trauma over the many coronavirus-related deaths, Kreis said.

Germany is battling a third wave of infections driven mainly by the British variant of the virus.

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Saturday that 24,097 cases and 246 deaths had been registered within 24 hours. The seven-day incidence figure per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 120.6.

Source: IANS

