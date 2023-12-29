AI’s Key Role in Early Liver Cancer Diagnosis

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How AI Revolutionizes Liver Cancer Diagnosis?



Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a great tool to accurately detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a most common type of liver cancer over conventional diagnostic methods. AI-powered diagnosis can significantly increase early detection rates, improve patient survival rates, and lower healthcare expenditures ().Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer. It is a major global health concern with rising rates, particularly in North Africa and East Asia. Although potentially curable in the early stages, HCC often remains undetected until it's too late for effective treatment.The Barcelona Classification of Liver Cancer (BCLC) guides treatment based on tumor characteristics and liver function. However,limiting treatment options and survival rates.Recent advancements in AI, particularly deep learning (DL) and neural networks offer significant potential for improving HCC diagnosis. AI models can analyze large amounts of imaging data, identify subtle patterns missed by human eyes, and provide objective, consistent results. This can potentially reduce diagnostic variability, optimize data analysis, and reallocate healthcare resources.Early detection of HCC is crucial, as curative treatments like surgery and liver transplant are only possible in the early stages. The AI tool can potentially improve early detection rates, leading to more patients receiving treatment, improved patient survival rates, and reduced healthcare costs.Researchers are actively exploring the potential of AI in various aspects of HCC diagnosis. This includes theContinued research and clinical implementation of AI models is essential to fully realize this potential and make a significant impact on the lives of people living with HCC.Source-Eurekalert