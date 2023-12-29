AI’s Key Role in Early Liver Cancer Diagnosis

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a great tool to accurately detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a most common type of liver cancer over conventional diagnostic methods. AI-powered diagnosis can significantly increase early detection rates, improve patient survival rates, and lower healthcare expenditures (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Application of artificial intelligence in the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma
Go to source).
How AI Revolutionizes Liver Cancer Diagnosis?Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer. It is a major global health concern with rising rates, particularly in North Africa and East Asia. Although potentially curable in the early stages, HCC often remains undetected until it's too late for effective treatment.
The Barcelona Classification of Liver Cancer (BCLC) guides treatment based on tumor characteristics and liver function. However, current diagnostic methods, like AFP testing and ultrasound, often miss HCC until later stages, limiting treatment options and survival rates.
Early detection of HCC is crucial, as curative treatments like surgery and liver transplant are only possible in the early stages. The AI tool can potentially improve early detection rates, leading to more patients receiving treatment, improved patient survival rates, and reduced healthcare costs.
Researchers are actively exploring the potential of AI in various aspects of HCC diagnosis. This includes the development of AI-powered tools for personalized medicine, integrating AI with imaging technologies, and utilizing AI for monitoring treatment response.
Continued research and clinical implementation of AI models is essential to fully realize this potential and make a significant impact on the lives of people living with HCC.
