by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 Possible: CSIR
Novel coronavirus can spread through air. There is an emerging evidence of the same, as acknowledged by the World Health Organization and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

In a blogpost on CSIR's website, Mande referred to findings of various studies and wrote, "All these emerging evidences and arguments suggest that indeed airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is a distinct possibility."

The CSIR chief advised people to avoid large crowded gatherings, keep enclosed places like workplaces well-ventilated and wear masks even in enclosed spaces.


"In open spaces, the small-sized droplets get dissipated in the air very quickly. Moreover, emerging evidence also suggests that the encapsulated virus in such droplets also gets inactivated by sunlight. However, the concentration of virion-encapsulated droplets is likely to be higher in places that are not well ventilated," he said substantiating his claims.

Earlier this month, the WHO had acknowledged the emerging evidence of airborne spread after an open letter by over 200 scientists outlined evidence that showed floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

For months, the WHO had insisted that Covid-19 is transmitted via droplets emitted when people cough or sneeze. Droplets that do not linger in the air, but fall onto surfaces - that's why handwashing has been identified as a key prevention measure.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Most Common Monsoon Diseases
It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Dealing with Pollen AllergyMost Common Monsoon DiseasesCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake