medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Air Quality in Delhi Improves to Poor Category

by Iswarya on  November 23, 2018 at 2:36 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air pollution level in Delhi and the regions around it improves to poor category. Due to favorable winds, the air quality in the national capital is expected to get better over the next two days.
Air Quality in Delhi Improves to Poor Category
Air Quality in Delhi Improves to Poor Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi improved by 100 points, with Thursday's AQI at 273 against 373 on Wednesday.

PM2.5, or particles with a diameter less than 2.5mm, is still the dominant pollutant. However, with dry and cool north-westerly winds catching speed, Thursday saw good dispersion with average PM2.5 over 37 areas of Delhi recording 134 microgrammes per cubic meters, against 240 units on Wednesday.

The permissible limit for PM2.5 is 60 units by national standards and 25 units by international standards.

"North-westerly winds entered Delhi by Wednesday evening and gained speed on Thursday. These dry and cold winds will increase over the next two days, which will improve the air quality," said Mahesh Palawt, director, private weather agency Skymet.

However, pollution will rise from November 28 due to another western disturbance over the hilly regions, which will cut off the north-westerly winds and Delhi will receive moist easterly winds.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality at 11 regions which it monitors was under the 'very poor' category with AQI of 302.

"Air quality is in the lower range of 'very poor' and likely to improve further," SAFAR said.

SAFAR has advised people to avoid outdoor physical activities.

"If asthematics, keep relief medicine handy," the warning added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Heart Remodeling Happens Even at Low Levels of Air Pollution

Heart changes similar to those that occur in early cardiac failure could happen even at a low-level exposure to air pollution, says a study conducted in the United Kingdom.

Our Suffocating Oceans Creating Dead Zones due to Pollution and Global Warming

A huge dead zone with no oxygen and growing in size was found in the Arabian sea. More dead zones in oceans are seen in oceans due to pollution and global warming killing sea animals and affecting human lives.

What's New on Medindia

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive