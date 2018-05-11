Air pollution level in Delhi has slightly improved on Sunday and is in the moderate category after many days experiencing from 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality.

Air Quality in Delhi Improves to 'Moderate' Level

‘The air quality index in the national capital has slightly improved according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi authorities have stepped up efforts to fight pollution which involves measures like stopping construction work and regulating traffic.’

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index for the Delhi-NCR region at 5 p.m was 168 which falls in the 'moderate' category. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 370, which came down to 336 on Saturday.The PM2.5 and PM10, or particles with a diameter less than 2.5 and 10mm, in Delhi was 76 and 158.Following the season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the city also saw a drop in the maximum temperature which settled at 29.7 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum settled at 18 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average.Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.Source: IANS