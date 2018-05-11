medindia
Air Quality in Delhi Improves to 'Moderate' Level

by Iswarya on  November 5, 2018 at 9:50 AM Environmental Health
Air pollution level in Delhi has slightly improved on Sunday and is in the moderate category after many days experiencing from 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality.
Air Quality in Delhi Improves to 'Moderate' Level

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index for the Delhi-NCR region at 5 p.m was 168 which falls in the 'moderate' category. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 370, which came down to 336 on Saturday.

The PM2.5 and PM10, or particles with a diameter less than 2.5 and 10mm, in Delhi was 76 and 158.

Following the season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the city also saw a drop in the maximum temperature which settled at 29.7 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum settled at 18 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Teenage girls breathing polluted air, unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular periods.

