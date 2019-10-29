medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Air Quality in Delhi Becomes Severe After Diwali Night

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 29, 2019 at 1:16 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Delhi, air quality became severe for the first time this season after Diwali celebrations.
Air Quality in Delhi Becomes Severe After Diwali Night
Air Quality in Delhi Becomes Severe After Diwali Night

There are six AQI categories -- good-satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor, and severe. Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts.

Show Full Article


SAFAR had predicted that the air quality would be touching severe levels on Monday morning with the burning of an estimate of 50 per cent firecracker as compared to the average in 2017 and 2018, but the peak level of PM 2.5 is likely to be the lowest in the past 3 years after 2015 as surface winds in Delhi will greatly help in dispersion.

A meeting was held last week of the task force on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The meeting held at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was specifically called to review the likely air quality situation during the next few days.

Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, CPCB had emphasised that the next few days will be challenging and in addition to the intense actions by implementing agencies, additional preventive measures may be required to check the deteriorating air quality.

Among the recommendations made was that the Supreme Court directions regarding fire crackers should be strictly enforced. Hot mix plants, stone crushers and construction activities such as earthwork, which have potential to generate dust should be banned between October 26-30 in Delhi and satellite towns such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh.

Also recommeded was the closure of coal-based industries with exemption to power-plants during this period.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Air Pollution Resurfaces Again in Delhi City

Delhi is the most polluted city on Earth, says the WHO (World Health Organisation) and reports say that it has been experiencing high air pollution levels since the past few days.

Pollution Level Spikes After Diwali This Year: CPCB

Due to unfavorable weather conditions and heavy fireworks, this year's Diwali was more polluted than last year's.

Delhi Might Face a Rise in Breathing Problems Post-Diwali: Experts

Due to the bursting of crackers on Diwali, immediate health hazards can occur in humans and a long-term impact can occur on the air quality of the national capital.

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.

Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration

Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.

More News on:

Healthy DiwaliHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealthy Eating During DiwaliTurn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter CelebrationTop 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

What's New on Medindia

Processed Foods

Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive