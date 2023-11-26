Air Pollution Spurs 40% Surge in Eye-Related Issues

In Delhi, ophthalmologists are noting a significant increase in patients experiencing eye issues such as allergies, eye burning, and itching due to elevated pollution levels in the city. Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 324.
‘Due to the severe air quality and heightened pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, we've noticed a surge in patients reporting symptoms of redness, itching, and watering in their eyes. #airpollution #Delhi #eyeproblems ’
"Patients with pre-existing dry eyes are experiencing exacerbation due to high pollution. We are observing almost increase of 40 rise in number of patients coming to us with eye related problems," said Dr. Ikeda Lal, Cornea and Refractory Surgery Specialist, at Delhi Eye Centre and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New Delhi. Dr. Lal explained that pollutants and dust in the air is one of the major reasons for causing eye allergy and eye related problem. Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement."
Rising AQI Levels in Delhi Amplify Dry Eye and Ocular Allergy Incidents"The increase in AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday had removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks, in Delhi following a drop in pollution levels due to favorable wind speed and direction."The increase in the incidence of dry eye and ocular allergy is causing discomfort even in normal eyes. It aggravates the eye complaints in eyes that are prone to dryness and allergies. If care is not taken immediately, some of these eyes can have reduced vision due to this problem as well," said Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at RP Centre AIIMS New Delhi.
While lubricating eye drops and the use of sunglasses are helpful options, contact lenses and eye makeup should be avoided until the eyes are healed completely, Dr. Lal said. Doctors advised to not rub eyes if they itch, wash eyes with clean water; repeat if it still feels uncomfortable. They suggested that cold compresses can help relieve mild itching and to see an eye doctor as soon as possible and avoid prolonged exposure of eyes to pollution.
Source: IANS
