About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Air Pollution Spurs 40% Surge in Eye-Related Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on November 26, 2023 at 4:06 AM
Air Pollution Spurs 40% Surge in Eye-Related Issues

In Delhi, ophthalmologists are noting a significant increase in patients experiencing eye issues such as allergies, eye burning, and itching due to elevated pollution levels in the city. Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 324.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution


Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Advertisement


"Patients with pre-existing dry eyes are experiencing exacerbation due to high pollution. We are observing almost increase of 40 rise in number of patients coming to us with eye related problems," said Dr. Ikeda Lal, Cornea and Refractory Surgery Specialist, at Delhi Eye Centre and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New Delhi. Dr. Lal explained that pollutants and dust in the air is one of the major reasons for causing eye allergy and eye related problem. Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement."

Rising AQI Levels in Delhi Amplify Dry Eye and Ocular Allergy Incidents

"The increase in AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday had removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks, in Delhi following a drop in pollution levels due to favorable wind speed and direction."The increase in the incidence of dry eye and ocular allergy is causing discomfort even in normal eyes. It aggravates the eye complaints in eyes that are prone to dryness and allergies. If care is not taken immediately, some of these eyes can have reduced vision due to this problem as well," said Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at RP Centre AIIMS New Delhi.

While lubricating eye drops and the use of sunglasses are helpful options, contact lenses and eye makeup should be avoided until the eyes are healed completely, Dr. Lal said. Doctors advised to not rub eyes if they itch, wash eyes with clean water; repeat if it still feels uncomfortable. They suggested that cold compresses can help relieve mild itching and to see an eye doctor as soon as possible and avoid prolonged exposure of eyes to pollution.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies


Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that stimulates the immune system causing watery, red eyes with itchy sensation. It can usually be treated with eye drops
Advertisement

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye
Advertisement
Quiz on Pollution

Quiz on Pollution


Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney ...

Latest Environmental Health

Coal Particulate Pollution's Death Risk Doubles PM2.5 from Other Sources

Coal Particulate Pollution's Death Risk Doubles PM2.5 from Other Sources

Exposure to fine particulate air pollutants, particularly coal-based PM2.5 emanating from power plants, poses more than double the mortality risk
Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

Climate action overlooks the unique vulnerability of children to pollution, diseases, and extreme weather, affecting both their bodies and minds.
Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Elevated COVID-19 Incidence

Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Elevated COVID-19 Incidence

Recent study provides robust evidence supporting air pollution as a risk factor for COVID-19.
Bombay HC Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 3 Hours Due to Air Pollution

Bombay HC Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 3 Hours Due to Air Pollution

For Diwali, the Bombay High Court has implemented substantial regulations, restricting the use of firecrackers to the hours between 7-10 p.m.
Toxic Air's Devastating Impact on Health in India

Toxic Air's Devastating Impact on Health in India

Air pollution takes a toxic toll on Indian health from birth weight to mental health, suggest experts.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Air Pollution Spurs 40% Surge in Eye-Related Issues Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests