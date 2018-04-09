Air Pollution May Affect Your Brain

Font : A- A+



Air pollution may affect our brain when poor air quality surrounds us for too long time, reports a new study. It is a fact that air pollution can damage the lungs, but the study reveals polluted air can also be bad for your brain.

Air Pollution May Affect Your Brain



Researchers analyzed the data from a Chinese study that presented the cognitive score of 32,000 people against their exposure to air pollution, both long and short-term.



‘90 percent of the world’s population breathes highly polluted air where Asia and Africa being the most polluted regions, states WHO. ’ The results showed that the individual's test score in math and verbal is lower when the person is exposed to more air pollution. The decline in the findings was severe in older men and less educated.



The findings of the study also noted that the magnetic particles present in the air could develop brain disorders like dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.



Here are few tips to steer clear and protect you from the pollution:



Avoid high-traffic areas as polluted zones suspend ultrafine particles

Wear a protective gear which covers your nose and mouth to filter the air that might have pollens or allergens



Source: Medindia Researchers analyzed the data from a Chinese study that presented the cognitive score of 32,000 people against their exposure to air pollution, both long and short-term.The results showed that the individual's test score in math and verbal is lower when the person is exposed to more air pollution. The decline in the findings was severe in older men and less educated.The findings of the study also noted that the magnetic particles present in the air could develop brain disorders likeHere are few tips to steer clear and protect you from the pollution:Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: