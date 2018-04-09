Air Pollution May Affect Your Brain

Air pollution may affect our brain when poor air quality surrounds us for too long time, reports a new study. It is a fact that air pollution can damage the lungs, but the study reveals polluted air can also be bad for your brain.
Researchers analyzed the data from a Chinese study that presented the cognitive score of 32,000 people against their exposure to air pollution, both long and short-term.
‘90 percent of the world’s population breathes highly polluted air where Asia and Africa being the most polluted regions, states WHO.
’
The results showed that the individual's test score in math and verbal is lower when the person is exposed to more air pollution. The decline in the findings was severe in older men and less educated.
The findings of the study also noted that the magnetic particles present in the air could develop brain disorders like dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease
.
Here are few tips to steer clear and protect you from the pollution:
- Avoid high-traffic areas as polluted zones suspend ultrafine particles
- Wear a protective gear which covers your nose and mouth to filter the air that might have pollens or allergens
Source: Medindia