Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Elevated COVID-19 Incidence

by Colleen Fleiss on November 16, 2023 at 12:02 AM
A link between prolonged exposure to outdoor air pollution and adverse health effects related to COVID-19 has been observed in a recent study from the Health Effects Institute (HEI).

Lead author Dr. Zorana Andersen and her team at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, conducted a comprehensive investigation involving 3.7 million adults in Denmark from March 2020 to April 2021. The study focused on various outdoor air pollutants, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particulate matter (PM10), black carbon, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone.

No Significant Link Between Ozone Exposure and COVID-19 Incidence

Notably, no significant associations were found between ozone exposure and COVID-19 incidence. The study identified older adults and individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds as having the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.

Among the pollutants studied, nitrogen dioxide, primarily derived from fossil fuel combustion, especially in motor vehicles, showed the strongest correlation with elevated risks of COVID-19 incidence and hospitalizations. Conversely, fine particulate matter, originating from industrial and agricultural activities, wildfires, and fuel combustion, demonstrated the highest risk of COVID-19 mortality.
Additionally, the research suggests that individuals in lower socioeconomic groups and those with pre-existing chronic cardiorespiratory diseases, influenza, or dementia may be particularly vulnerable.

