medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Air, Noise Pollution May Increase Heart Attack Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 25, 2018 at 11:03 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air and noise pollution may increase the risk of developing heart attack, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Heart Journal.
Air, Noise Pollution May Increase Heart Attack Risk
Air, Noise Pollution May Increase Heart Attack Risk

Where air pollution is high, the level of transportation noise is usually also elevated. Not only air pollution negatively impacts on health, but also car, train and aircraft noise increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, as previous research has demonstrated.

Studies investigating the effect of air pollution without sufficiently taking into account the impact that noise exhibits on health might overestimate the effect of air pollution. These are the results of a comprehensive study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH).

The study looked at the combined effects of air pollution and transportation noise for heart attack mortality, by considering all deaths that occurred in Switzerland between 2000 and 2008.

Analyses that only included fine particulates (PM2.5) suggest that the risk for a heart attack rises by 5.2 percent per 10 μg/mģ increase in the long-term concentration at home.

Studies which also account for road, railway and aircraft noise reveal that the risk for a heart attack attributable to fine particulates, in fact, increases considerably less; 1.9 percent per 10 μg/mģ increase. These findings indicate that the negative effects of air pollution may have been overestimated in studies which fail to concurrently consider noise exposure.

"Our study showed that transportation noise increases the risk for a heart attack by 2.0 to 3.4 percent per 10 decibels increase in the average sound pressure level at home," said Martin Röösli, Head of the Environmental Exposures and Health Unit at Swiss TPH, and lead author of the published research.

"Strikingly, the effects of noise were independent from air pollution exposure."

Effect of Noise and Air Pollution are Additive

The study also found that people exposed to both air pollution and noise are at the highest risk of heart attack. Hence, the effects of air pollution and noise are additive.

"Public discussions often focus on the negative health effects of either air pollution or noise but do not consider the combined impact," said Röösli.

"Our research suggests that both exposures must be considered at the same time." This has implications for both policies as well as future research. Hence, Röösli and co-researchers recommend including transportation noise exposure in any further research related to air pollution and health to avoid overestimating the negative effects of air pollution on the cardiovascular system.

Data From Across Switzerland

The study included all deaths (19,261) reported across Switzerland from the period 2000 to 2008. The air pollution (PM2.5) was modeled using satellite and geographic data, calibrated with air pollution measurements from 99 measurement sites throughout Switzerland.

Nitrogen dioxides (NO2) were also modeled using 9,469 biweekly passive sampling measurements collected between 2000 and 2008 at 1,834 locations in Switzerland. Transportation noise was modeled by well-established noise propagation models (sonRoad, sonRAIL and FLULA 2) by Empa and n-sphere.

The air pollution and the transportation noise models were applied for each address of the 4.4 million Swiss adult citizen (aged 30 years and above).

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Air Pollution May Affect Your Kidneys

Air Pollution May Affect Your Kidneys

Exposure to polluted air which contains harmful toxins can affect your kidneys. Air pollution may increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive