Air Hand Dryers Spread More Germs Than Paper Towels

‘High speed air dryers in restrooms can transfer germs to surfaces via contaminated hands and clothing 10 times higher.’

For the study, volunteers sanitized their hands with 70% alcohol disinfectant, dipped them in a nonharmful viral solution, shook them off, and then dried them either using an air dryer or paper towels. During experiment, volunteers wore an apron to test contamination of clothing. Volunteers then took a predetermined path through the hospital touching commonly used surfaces, such as elevator buttons, along the way. Samples were collected from surfaces that volunteers touched and also from the aprons."Based on the user and surface contamination observed following hand drying using high speed air dryers, we question the choice of air dryers in healthcare settings," said Ines Moura, PhD, research fellow, University of Leeds and an author on the study. "Microbes remaining after hand drying can transfer to surfaces via contaminated hands and clothing."On average, the levels of contamination to surfaces volunteers touched with their hands were 10 times higher after hands were dried with an air dryer than with paper towels.Researchers also saw greater microbial transfer to the apron when volunteers used the air dryer. The transfer of microbes to volunteers' clothing after using the air dryer also contributed to the spread of germs."The study was performed in a healthcare setting and has important lessons for health institutions that still have high speed air dryers in restrooms, but the results are also relevant for public restrooms with high foot traffic," Moura said.Source: Eurekalert