by Hannah Joy on  March 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Air Hand Dryers Spread More Germs Than Paper Towels
High speed air dryers contaminate your washed hands when compared to paper towels. A new research shows that during hand drying, high speed air dryers spread germs not only onto your hands but also onto your clothing & transferring more bacteria to other surfaces.

The study was published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.

Past research has shown recommended handwashing practices for healthcare workers are often not followed with average adherence of 40%. To better understand the impact of hand drying in hand hygiene, researchers conducted an experiment to learn the role of different hand drying methods in spreading germs from poorly washed hands beyond the restroom.


For the study, volunteers sanitized their hands with 70% alcohol disinfectant, dipped them in a nonharmful viral solution, shook them off, and then dried them either using an air dryer or paper towels. During experiment, volunteers wore an apron to test contamination of clothing. Volunteers then took a predetermined path through the hospital touching commonly used surfaces, such as elevator buttons, along the way. Samples were collected from surfaces that volunteers touched and also from the aprons.

"Based on the user and surface contamination observed following hand drying using high speed air dryers, we question the choice of air dryers in healthcare settings," said Ines Moura, PhD, research fellow, University of Leeds and an author on the study. "Microbes remaining after hand drying can transfer to surfaces via contaminated hands and clothing."

On average, the levels of contamination to surfaces volunteers touched with their hands were 10 times higher after hands were dried with an air dryer than with paper towels.

Researchers also saw greater microbial transfer to the apron when volunteers used the air dryer. The transfer of microbes to volunteers' clothing after using the air dryer also contributed to the spread of germs.

"The study was performed in a healthcare setting and has important lessons for health institutions that still have high speed air dryers in restrooms, but the results are also relevant for public restrooms with high foot traffic," Moura said.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Paper Towels Much More Effective at Removing Viruses Than Hand Dryers
Using paper towels is substantially more effective than jet dryers for removing microbes when still contaminated hands are dried, stated new research.
READ MORE
Hand Dryers Blast Bacteria All Over the Bathroom
In standard hot air hand dryers the virus spread by 75cm, while paper towels led to the virus' spread of just 25cm.
READ MORE
Bacteria can Spread in Public Toilets Via Handdryers
Spreading of germs is worse via modern hand dryers than paper towels, finds a new University of Leeds research.
READ MORE
Food and Germs May Have Helped Humans Evolve Differently from Other Apes
Food habits ranging from over two million years, like eating meat and cooked food, may have helped humans shift further from other great apes on the evolutionary tree.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)