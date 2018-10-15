Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar's health condition is stable now, and he is back from Delhi on Sunday, his office said.

Ailing Parrikar Returns to Goa with Stable Health Parameters

"The Chief Minister arrived back in Goa today (Sunday) evening. He is recovering, and his health parameters are stable. The line of treatment from AIIMS will be continued," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.Parrikar was discharged early on Sunday from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer since September 15.Parrikar arrived in Goa by a special flight and headed straight to his private residence, near Panaji, where a government-operated ambulance and a medical crew were kept on standby.Goa's Power Minister Nilesh Cabral earlier on Sunday said he hoped for a miracle for Parrikar, who has been battling cancer for several months.Parrikar, a former Union Defence Minister, was ferried, under a police escort, by an ambulance from the airport and was taken inside his residence with the help of a stretcher.Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York, and Delhi for the last seven months.On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting of his Cabinet Ministers and senior members of the BJP State Executive Committee at AIIMS.The Congress has been demanding Parrikar's resignation on account of his prolonged illness and absence from office.Source: IANS