AIIMS Expert Says Kids Under Radar for Various Types of Vision Defects Post Covid

Amid the quick transformation to digital platforms, children have come under the radar for various eye defects, with increasing cases of myopia, or short-sightedness, stated an AIIMS doctor.



Myopia is the most widely-spread vision defect, is very common and is estimated to affect at least one-fifth of the global population, accounting for at least 45% among adults, and 25% among children, said Dr. Namrata, a Professor at the AIIMS Eye Centre.

‘Myopia constitutes a significant health problem in children worldwide. Apart from the prominence of genetic factors, where the risk factor for the development of myopia in children doubles when both the parents are near-sighted, environmental factors and the digital reformation have also added to the burden at an alarming rate post-Covid.’