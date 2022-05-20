About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
AIIMS Expert Says Kids Under Radar for Various Types of Vision Defects Post Covid

by Colleen Fleiss on May 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Amid the quick transformation to digital platforms, children have come under the radar for various eye defects, with increasing cases of myopia, or short-sightedness, stated an AIIMS doctor.

Myopia is the most widely-spread vision defect, is very common and is estimated to affect at least one-fifth of the global population, accounting for at least 45% among adults, and 25% among children, said Dr. Namrata, a Professor at the AIIMS Eye Centre.

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.
"Unattended or uncorrected short-sightedness is the most common cause of vision loss, developing cataract, macular degeneration, retinal detachment and glaucoma, she said adding that it is mandatory to seek immediate intervention to prevent complications in adulthood.

Eye Defects in Children

Dr. Namrata was speaking at an event organized by the All India Ophthalmology Society held to raise awareness against vision defects among the pediatric population. The Ophthalmology society also launched a consensus guideline on preventing and managing childhood myopia on the occasion.
Myopia is a condition where a person cannot see distant objects clearly. This vision problem is experienced by almost one-third of the population. Myopia affects men and women equally. It is often discovered in school children and becomes progressively worse through adolescence and stabilizes in early adulthood.
"While pediatric ophthalmologists have published many guidelines from the west, there has been no such practice patterns available for Indian ophthalmologists and what would be the preferred clinical practice for our country. This document hopes to fill this void and provide guidelines in the Indian scenario," AIOS President, Dr. Barun Kumar Nayak, said.

Source: IANS
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye
Foods for Better Eye Health

Foods for Better Eye Health

Discover the foods that make for optimum eye health. Read on...
