AI Ushers in a New Era for Tuberculosis Detection

AI boosts TB detection accuracy, enabling faster, reliable diagnosis through chest X-ray analysis.

AI for TB Detection



‘What if I told you #artificial_intelligence is now a super-sleuth in the fight against #tuberculosis, with accuracy levels that could revolutionize healthcare? Mind blown. #TB #AI #healthtech’

KIMS Hospitals, Minister Road, has taken a giant leap in thedriven study on TB detection using chest X-rays (CXRs). The groundbreaking study retrospectively analyzed 16,675 chest X-rays of adult patients using thewithout direct clinician intervention—marking a milestone in AI-powered diagnostics in India.The primary aim of the study was to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of AI in detecting pulmonary TB and to measure its alignment with expert radiologists’ interpretations. The findings were striking: theFurthermore, the tool exhibited a Negative Predictive Value (NPV) of 97%, confirming its strong reliability in ruling out non-TB cases. With a specificity of 69.1%, the AI met and even surpassed the minimum criteria set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for TB screening tools.One of the most noteworthy outcomes of the study was the high level of agreement between AI-based assessments and radiologist interpretations. This significant overlap underscores the potential of AI to not only supplement but also strengthen diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making—especially in high-burden, resource-limited settings.Dr. Latha Sarma, Head of Department and Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at KIMS Hospitals, remarked, “The ability of AI to assist in TB detection with such high accuracy is a game-changer, particularly in areas where access to radiology experts is limited. This can have a profound impact on early diagnosis and timely treatment.”Dr. Chaithanya Isamalla, Senior Consultant Radiologist at KIMS, added, “AI is not a replacement for human judgment, but it is an incredibly powerful tool for first-line screening. It helps streamline workflows and ensures that complex cases get the focused attention they require.”The study highlights the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly in combating infectious diseases like TB. Tools like qXR offer promising opportunities to scale up early detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and ultimately improve treatment outcomes. As the integration of AI into healthcare systems becomes more widespread, KIMS Hospitals' pioneering work sets the stage for broader adoption of AI technologies in medical diagnostics—ushering in a new era of smarter, faster, and more accessible healthcare.Source-Medindia