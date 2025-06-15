AI Turns Blood DNA into a Real-Time Cancer Tracker

Fragle's AI model analyzes DNA fragments in blood to enable faster, non-invasive cancer detection.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A deep-learning model for quantifying circulating tumour DNA from the density distribution of DNA-fragment lengths



Go to source Trusted Source



‘How can we detect #cancer earlier? Meet Fragle: It employs #AI to analyze the size & pattern of DNA fragments in your blood, pinpointing DNA shed by cancer cells. #AIinMedicine #CancerDetection’

A Shift from Mutation Tracking to Fragment Pattern Analysis

Advertisement

Advertisement

A deep-learning model for quantifying circulating tumour DNA from the density distribution of DNA-fragment lengths - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01370-3)

In a breakthrough that promises to reshape how cancer is tracked and managed, a team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) has developed a new artificial intelligence-powered tool that simplifies and speeds up cancer monitoring — all through a standard blood test. (The innovative method, namedallowing it to distinguish between DNA shed by cancer cells and that from healthy cells. This approach could dramatically reduce both the time and cost associated with monitoring cancer progression or relapse.Currently, tracking cancer throughinvolves complex and often expensive genetic sequencing to detect specific mutations. However, these mutations can vary widely from patient to patient and cancer to cancer, making universal application difficult and results inconsistent.Fragle takes a different approach. Instead of searching for mutations, it studies fragmentation patterns of DNA in the blood — a more stable and universal signature. Cancer DNA often breaks into distinct fragment sizes compared to healthy DNA. The AI model behind Fragle has been trained to spot these differences with high accuracy using very small amounts of blood.“Just as scientists tracked Covid-19 outbreaks by detecting viral particles in wastewater,said Dr. Anders Skanderup, Senior Principal Scientist at A*STAR GIS and lead author of the study.Published inthe study demonstrates Fragle’s ability to provide accurate results across hundreds of patient samples and a range of cancer types. Its compatibility with standard DNA profiling techniques already used in many hospitals makes it easy to adopt and scale.In a current clinical trial involving over 100 cancer patients, researchers from GIS and the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) are usingThe goal is to detect early signs of relapse, potentially before they show up on imaging scans.The team is also evaluating whether early changes in ctDNA levels could predict how well a patient is likely to respond to treatment — opening new possibilities for personalized cancer care.Fragle stands out not only for its affordability and speed but also for its broad clinical utility. By avoiding the need to hunt for specific genetic mutations, it makes routine cancer monitoring accessible, reliable, and patient-friendly.If clinical trials continue to show promise,into how cancers evolve and respond to therapy.As the global focus on precision medicine grows, innovations like Fragle represent a step forward in making cancer care more proactive, personalized, and cost-effective.Source-Medindia