AI Turns Arthritis Drugs into Personalized Heart Treatments

A novel AI-powered heart tool helps find heart disease drugs faster by linking heart imaging with genetics.
A landmarking AI-powered cardiac tool, CardioKG (Cardiovascular Knowledge Graph) can link heart imaging with genetics, bringing about the real picture of how heart physically performs function.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A multi-modal vision knowledge graph of cardiovascular disease
Go to source) This is the first knowledge graph that surpasses traditional biological data in detecting heart disease. By merging heart scans with genetic data, the AI predicts whether existing drugs like methotrexate (rheumatoid arthritis drug) and gliptins (diabetes drug) can actually help treat heart failure.
Scientists say this proof-of-concept AI technology isn’t limited to heart disease research, it works for other conditions like dementia and obesity.
The innovative AI tool was developed by researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences and Imperial College London. The study was published in Nature.
The multi-modal CardioKG really pushes heart research forward, opening doors for drug discovery and advanced cardiac therapies.
Did You Know?
Scaling Heart Research with AI Connecting Genes, Drugs, and Heart FunctionTo build CardioKG, the team used heart-imaging data from 4,280 UK Biobank participants with atrial fibrillation, heart failure or heart attack, plus 5,304 healthy participants, capturing variation in the structure and function of the heart.
In total, over 200,000 image-based traits were generated and used to train the model. The team integrated these with data from 18 diverse biological databases and used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict gene-disease associations and opportunities for drug repurposing.
“One of the advantages of knowledge graphs is that they integrate information about genes, drugs and diseases,” says Declan, “this means you have more power to make discoveries about new therapies. We found that including heart imaging in the graph transformed how well new genes and drugs could be identified.”
AI Knowledge Graph Uncovers the New Uses of Arthritis Drugs for Heart DiseaseThe model identified a list of new disease-associated genes and predicted two drugs to treat heart conditions; methotrexate, a rheumatoid arthritis drug, could improve heart failure and gliptins, to treat diabetes, could be beneficial for atrial fibrillation.
The team also made a surprising discovery that caffeine, which makes the heart more excitable, has a protective effect in patients with atrial fibrillation who have an irregular and fast pulse.
“What’s exciting is there are other recent studies in the field which support our preliminary findings,” says Declan, “this highlights the huge potential of knowledge graphs in uncovering existing drugs that might be repurposed as new treatments.”
CardioKG provides a proof-of-concept technology that can extend far beyond the heart.
Organ Imaging is with AI is a Revolutionizing Therapeutic ResearchResearchers could now develop knowledge graphs that integrate imaging data wherever organ imaging exists, meaning the same approach could be applied to brain scans, to body-fat imaging, or to other organs and tissues to explore new therapeutic possibilities in areas such as dementia or obesity.
The ability of these knowledge graphs to accurately and rapidly generate lists of high-priority genes for a range of diseases would provide pharmaceutical companies with a valuable starting point by highlighting biological targets they can explore, validate and potentially develop into new therapies far more efficiently than traditional discovery methods.
“Building on this work, we will extend the knowledge graph into a dynamic, patient-centred framework that captures real disease trajectories,” says Khaled.
“This will open new possibilities for personalised treatment and predicting when diseases are likely to develop.”
