AI-tool helps in Early Detection of Opioid Addiction

The tool led to a diagnosis of opioid use disorder 14.4 months earlier than it was diagnosed clinically."Opioid use disorder has led a very serious epidemic in the U.S. and many other countries, with devastating rates of morbidity and mortality due to missed and delayed diagnoses. The novel ability of our algorithm to identify affected individuals earlier will likely save lives and health care costs," said senior author Gideon Koren, MD, of Ariel University, in Israel.Source: Medindia