AI Tool Improves Merkel Cell Carcinoma Prognosis

Traditional cancer staging relies on tumor size & spread, but it misses key patient factors. DeepMerkel, an AI-powered tool, provides personalized survival predictions for Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A hybrid machine learning approach for the personalized prognostication of aggressive skin cancers



‘Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare but deadly skin cancer. A new AI-powered tool, DeepMerkel, improves survival predictions by analyzing tumor and patient-specific factors. #CancerTreatment #PrecisionMedicine’

A hybrid machine learning approach for the personalized prognostication of aggressive skin cancers - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-024-01329-9)