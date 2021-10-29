About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

AI That Detects Fake News Developed: Study

by Hannah Joy on October 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM
Font : A-A+

AI That Detects Fake News Developed: Study

During Covid-19 pandemic, there were a lot of fake news and online rumors related to Covid-19 and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) issued a stark warning to be careful about the fake news.

"Misinformation costs lives," the organizations warned. "Without the appropriate trust and correct information ... the virus will continue to thrive."

Advertisement


In a bid to solve that problem, researchers at the Stevens Institute of Technology are developing a scalable solution: an AI tool capable of detecting "fake news" relating to COVID-19, and automatically flagging misleading news reports and social-media posts.

"During the pandemic, things grew incredibly polarized," explained K.P. Subbalakshmi, AI expert at the Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence and a professor of electrical and computer engineering. "We urgently need new tools to help people find information they can trust."
Advertisement

To develop an algorithm capable of detecting COVID-19 misinformation, Dr. Subbalakshmi first worked with Stevens graduate students Mingxuan Chen and Xingqiao Chu to gather around 2,600 news articles about COVID-19 vaccines, drawn from 80 different publishers over the course of 15 months.

The team then cross-referenced the articles against reputable media-rating websites and labeled each article as either credible or untrustworthy.

Next, the team gathered over 24,000 Twitter posts that mentioned the indexed news reports, and developed a "stance detection" algorithm capable of determining whether a tweet was supportive or dismissive of the article in question.

"In the past, researchers have assumed that if you tweet about a news article, then you're agreeing with its position. But that's not necessarily the case — you could be saying 'Can you believe this nonsense!?'" Dr. Subbalakshmi said. "Using stance detection gives us a much richer perspective, and helps us detect fake news much more effectively."

Using their labeled datasets, the Stevens team trained and tested a new AI architecture designed to detect subtle linguistic cues that distinguish real reports from fake news. That's a powerful approach because it doesn't require the AI system to audit the factual content of a text, or keep track of evolving public health messaging; instead, the algorithm detects stylistic fingerprints that correspond to trustworthy or untrustworthy texts.

"It's possible to take any written sentence and turn it into a data point — a vector in N-dimensional space — that represents the author's use of language," explained Dr. Subbalakshmi. "Our algorithm examines those data points to decide if an article is more or less likely to be fake news."

More bombastic or emotional language, for instance, often correlates with bogus claims, Dr. Subbalakshmi explained. Other factors such as the time of publication, the length of an article, and even the number of authors can be used as by an AI algorithm, allowing it to determine an article's trustworthiness. These statistics are provided with their newly curated dataset. Their baseline architecture is able to detect fake news with about 88% accuracy — significantly better than most previous AI tools for detecting fake news.

That's an impressive breakthrough, especially using data that was collected and analyzed almost in real time, Dr. Subbalakshmi said. Still, much more work is needed to create tools that are powerful and rigorous enough to be deployed in the real world.

"We've created a very accurate algorithm for detecting misinformation," Dr. Subbalakshmi said. "But our real contribution in this work is the dataset itself. We're hoping other researchers will take this forward, and use it to help them better understand fake news."

One key area for further research: using images and videos embedded in the indexed news articles and social-media posts to augment fake-news detection. "So far, we've focused on text," Dr. Subbalakshmi said. "But news and tweets contain all kinds of media, and we need to digest all of that in order to figure out what's fake and what's not."

Working with short texts such as social media posts presents a challenge, but Dr. Subbalakshmi's team has already developed AI tools that can identify tweets that are deceptive and tweets that spout fake news and conspiracy theories. Bringing bot-detection algorithms and linguistic analysis together could enable the creation of more powerful and scalable AI tools, Dr. Subbalakshmi said.

With the Surgeon General now calling for the development of AI tools to help crack down on COVID-19 misinformation, such solutions are urgently needed. Still, Dr. Subbalakshmi warned, there's a long way still to go. Fake news is insidious, she explained, and the people and groups who spread false rumors online are working hard to avoid detection and develop new tools of their own.

"Each time we take a step forward, bad actors are able to learn from our methods and build something even more sophisticated," she said. "It's a constant battle — the trick is just to stay a few steps ahead."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Dialysis Patients Benefit from Third COVID Dose
Nurses as Parents Exemplify Association Between Poor Sleep a... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Recommended Reading
Dialysis Patients Benefit from Third COVID Dose
Dialysis Patients Benefit from Third COVID Dose
Researchers can now determine in a test tube, whether a person has functioning antibodies and ......
New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19
New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19
A study shows that Pregnant women pass fewer coronavirus antibodies to unborn boys than girls, ......
Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab
Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab
The European Union (EU)'s drug regulator concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19's booster ....
COVID Vaccines Lower Risk of Infection With Delta Variant
COVID Vaccines Lower Risk of Infection With Delta Variant
Study of 621 people in the UK with mild COVID-19 infections found that people who received two ......
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close