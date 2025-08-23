AI-Powered Diabetes Care: Expanding Access to Artificial Pancreas

Automated insulin delivery(AID) systems, have the potential to benefit more individuals with type 1 diabetes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Artificial intelligence in diabetes management: Advancements, opportunities, and challenges



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Millions of people with type 1 diabetes have benefited from artificial pancreas and other automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, achieving better blood sugar control and improved health outcomes. #diabetes #artificialintelligence #automatedinsulindelivery #AID #digitalhealthmanagement #medindia’

Advertisement

AID Systems and Artificial Pancreas

Current Limitations

AID systems are not yet fully automated; users must input their meals and exercise to avoid dangerous spikes or drops in blood-sugar levels.

The systems work best overnight, when there are no meals or exercise.

AID systems are not yet usable by all patients with type 1 diabetes, including women who are pregnant and older adults.

Advertisement

Merging AI and Algorithms: Home-Based Clinical Trials Advance

Celebrating Advances in Diabetes Care

NIDDK's Artificial Pancreas Innovation

Artificial intelligence in diabetes management: Advancements, opportunities, and challenges - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10591058/)