AI-Powered Breast Cancer Diagnostics: Partnership to Help Implementation

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 4 2025 6:59 PM

AI-powered breast cancer diagnostics use artificial intelligence to improve accuracy, speed, and treatment decisions.

In a significant move for precision oncology, Stratipath and Visiopharm, two global leaders in AI-driven cancer diagnostics, have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance breast cancer diagnosis.
The partnership will be unveiled at the European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2025 () in Vienna this October.

The collaboration aims to integrate Stratipath’s Stratipath Breast, a prognostic AI solution, with Visiopharm’s advanced biomarker scoring algorithms to provide faster, more accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic insights.

While Stratipath Breast offers a clinically validated alternative to genomic tests for ER+/HER2- patients, Visiopharm’s AI tools ensure precise scoring of biomarkers such as HER2, ER/PR, and Ki-67.


Streamlining Early Breast Cancer Treatment Decisions

Digital pathology adoption is accelerating worldwide, yet variability in biomarker assessment across laboratories continues to impact patient care. Many patients also lack access to expensive gene expression tests, particularly for early-stage ER+/HER2- breast cancers. By combining their solutions, Stratipath and Visiopharm aim to deliver comprehensive digital assessments that empower Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs) to make more informed treatment decisions during the first evaluation.

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Accurate HER2 Assessment: Visiopharm’s HER2 algorithm reduces unnecessary follow-up testing, ensuring timely results.

Immediate Prognostic Stratification: Stratipath Breast provides rapid risk scores, minimizing reliance on costly genomic assays.

Complete Biomarker Profiles for Personalized Therapy: With integrated ER/PR, HER2 (including low/ultralow), and Ki-67 data, MDTs can tailor treatment plans, particularly for patients eligible for emerging therapies such as HER2-low/ultralow agents and adjuvant CDK4/6 inhibitors.


Expert Perspectives

"Modern oncology demands fast, precise, and accessible diagnostic solutions," said Johan Hartman, Professor of Tumor Pathology at Karolinska Institutet and CMO at Stratipath. "By combining automated biomarker assessment with AI prognostication, we can ensure patients are accurately stratified at their first MDT, supporting timely and confident treatment decisions."


Advancing Accessible Precision Medicine

Both Stratipath and Visiopharm solutions are regulatory-approved medical devices, enabling immediate clinical adoption. Their integration helps pathology departments deliver faster results, reduce overtreatment and undertreatment, and improve access to precision medicine for a broader patient population.

"No single algorithm can solve modern pathology challenges. By combining complementary tools, we maximize diagnostic accuracy and patient benefit," added Jeppe Thagaard, Scientific Director at Visiopharm.

The collaboration will begin with joint case studies at select hospitals, demonstrating the practical integration of both platforms into routine pathology workflows. Detailed presentations and live demonstrations will be showcased at ECP 2025 in Vienna, with clinical results expected later this year.

Reference:
  1. 37th European Congress of Pathology - (https://www.esp-pathology.org/event/ecp2025/)
