AI Meets Ancient Wisdom: WHO Lauds India`s Ayush-Tech Revolution

AI in Ayurveda enables personalized care through Prakriti analysis, disease prediction, and herbal formulation research.

WHO recognises Indiaâ€™s pioneering efforts in integrating AI with traditional medicine, particularly Ayush systems



Blending Tradition with Technology

Preserving and Digitizing Ancient Wisdom

Digital Innovation in Healthcare Delivery

Leaders Respond to Global Recognition

In a significant global endorsement, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized India’s pioneering strides in integratingThis recognition comes through WHO’s first-ever technical brief titled “Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine.” The document outlines India’s multi-dimensional advancements in using AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy, personalize healthcare, and modernize the vast knowledge base of traditional medicine.is transforming age-old practices into cutting-edge, data-driven healthcare models. AI-powered diagnostic tools now merge traditional techniques such as pulse reading andresulting in enhanced diagnostic precision and personalized preventive care.A key initiative spotlighted in the WHO brief isBy using AI to map genetic markers and understand individual susceptibility to diseases, Ayurgenomics is helping create tailored treatment plans grounded in both ancient wisdom and molecular biology.The report also lauds India's efforts to digitize and preserve its traditional medicinal heritage. The Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) has been recognized as a global model for protecting indigenous intellectual property. AI tools are also being used to catalogue, translate, and analyze ancient medical manuscripts, making therapeutic knowledge more accessible, searchable, and interoperable across systems.Further, AI-based chemical sensors are now evaluating classical Ayurvedic attributes like Rasa (taste), Guna (quality), and Virya (potency)—transforming these traditionally subjective parameters into measurable scientific metrics.India’s application of AI also spans drug action pathway identification, comparative studies across traditional systems, and the standardization of herbal formulations, bridging the gap between traditional therapeutic methods and modern scientific validation.WHO also commended India’s digital infrastructure and platforms that support Ayush practitioners and consumers. These include the SAHI portal, NAMASTE portal, and the Ayush Research Portal—key components of the Ayush Grid, a national digital health platform launched in 2018.These initiatives are enabling online consultations, digital health records, and fostering interoperability between traditional and allopathic systems. They also contribute to building digital literacy among Ayush professionals, improving healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.WHO’s recognition underlines the economic and social potential of integrating AI with traditional systems, especially in promoting preventive, personalized, and low-cost healthcare models.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of using AI for social development and inclusive healthcare has been a key driver of these advancements. His consistent push for blending modern science with India’s rich cultural heritage has propelled Ayush into the spotlight on the global health stage.Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush, welcomed WHO’s acknowledgment, stating: “This is a proud moment for India. Through platforms like SAHI, NAMASTE, and the Ayush Research Portal, we are not only preserving our ancient wisdom but also steering the future of personalized, evidence-based healthcare.”Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Ayush Secretary, emphasized the impact of India’s digital health innovation: “The WHO brief highlights India’s AI-driven breakthroughs—from Prakriti-based predictive diagnostics to Ayurgenomics. These efforts are validating traditional knowledge while enabling its integration into global health frameworks.”India's success story presents a powerful model for integrating traditional medicine into modern healthcare systems, supported by AI and digital tools. The WHO brief positions India at the forefront of a global movement to reimagine traditional medicine in the 21st century.As the world grapples with the dual challenges of rising healthcare costs and chronic diseases, India’s blend of AI and Ayush may well offer a scalable, affordable, and culturally rooted solution to global health problems.Source-Medindia