AI Hype: Here’s the Next Frontier of Digestive Healthcare

Physicians call for more clinical trials to prove the safety of next-gen AI in gastrointestinal care.

Randomized controlled trials evaluating large language models in digestive diseases- a scoping review



Currently, only 14 trials were conducted worldwide and research is ongoing in China and U.S. focusing on gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diseases. Experts demand meticulous and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for implementing AI in gastrointestinal healthcare regarding clinical effectiveness and healthcare safety that significantly improve patient outcomes. "We found that while enthusiasm for using LLMs in digestive diseases is growing, high-quality clinical evidence is still scarce," said first author of the study Dr. Peng Wu, from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. "Notably, although many studies claim clinical relevance, only a subset used real patient data, and most trials were single-center and exploratory in nature." The authors also found that Dr. Zhirong Yang, co-corresponding author, emphasized the importance of cautious implementation. "Large language models should not replace clinicians. Instead, they should be evaluated as supportive tools that extend clinical capabilities while maintaining human oversight," he said. The review also highlights such as hallucinated outputs and data privacy. The authors call for future trials to adopt standardized reporting guidelines and focus on real-world patient outcomes.