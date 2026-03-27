AI Finds Brain Age Clues to Stroke Recovery

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#AIpowered #MRI scans reveal a #strokrecovery secret: the healthy side of the brain remains younger to rewire itself. The neural adaptation helps the brain take over #motorplanning and #coordination to compensate for the damage. #stroke #neurology #nervousdisorder #AIstroke #braindisorders #AIinhealth #neuroscience #brainhealth #brainage #healthtech