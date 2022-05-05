About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

AI-enabled ECGs may Identify Patients at Greater Stroke Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 12:03 AM
Font : A-A+

AI-enabled ECGs may Identify Patients at Greater Stroke Risk

Artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiography (ECG) helps predict atrial fibrillation up to 10 years before clinical diagnosis has been confirmed in a population-based study conducted by Mayo Clinic researchers.

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because many patients are asymptomatic.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
 Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


A new population-based study from Mayo Clinic now offers evidence that the algorithm can help identify patients at greater risk of cognitive decline. AI-enabled ECG that shows high probability of atrial fibrillation also was associated with the presence of infarctions, or incidents of cerebral stroke, on MRI, according to the study.

The study is described in an article, "Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Electrocardiogram for Atrial Fibrillation Identifies Cognitive Decline Risk and Cerebral Infarcts," which is published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
 Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

AI-Enabled Electrocardiogram to Detect Stroke Risk

Most of the infarctions observed were subcortical, meaning that they occurred in the region of the brain below the cortex. This suggests that AI-enabled ECG not only predicts atrial fibrillation, but also detects other cardiac disease markers and correlates with small vessel cerebrovascular disease and cognitive decline.

"This study finds that artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiography acquired during normal sinus rhythm was associated with worse baseline cognition and gradual decline in global cognition and attention," says Jonathan Graff-Radford, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist and the study's corresponding author. "The findings raise the question whether initiation of anticoagulation is an effective and safe preventive strategy in individuals with a high AI-ECG algorithm score for reducing the risk of stroke and cognitive decline."

Prospective controlled studies are needed to determine whether a high atrial fibrillation score on an AI-enabled electrocardiogram could be a biomarker to identify patients for anticoagulation or more aggressive stroke risk factor modification, Dr. Graff-Radford says.

The retrospective study reviewed sinus-rhythm ECG of 3,729 patients with a median age of 74 years who were enrolled in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging between 2004 and 2020. Adjusting for demographic factors, the AI-enabled ECG atrial fibrillation score correlated with lower baseline and faster decline in global cognitive scores. About one-third of the patients who underwent ECG also had an MRI, and high atrial fibrillation probability in the ECG correlated with MRI-detected cerebral infarcts.

Research reported in the article was supported by grants from the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health. The study was made possible by the Rochester Epidemiology Project. Potential competing interests are identified in the article. Among the potential competing interests, Peter Noseworthy, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, and Mayo Clinic have filed patents related to the application of AI to ECG for diagnosis and risk stratification.

Source: Eurekalert
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
 Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Advertisement

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Fibrillation
 Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
View all
Recommended Reading
AphasiaAphasia
Congenital Heart DiseaseCongenital Heart Disease
How to Deal with a StrokeHow to Deal with a Stroke
HyperventilationHyperventilation
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
StrokeStroke
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Daily Calorie Requirements Post-Nasal Drip Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close