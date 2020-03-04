AI Could Help Humans Communicate During Pandemic

‘Smart replies could help humans communicate during COVID-19 pandemic.’

For example, the algorithm could notice things are going downhill by analyzing the language used, and then suggest conflict-resolution strategies, Hohenstein said.The study was an attempt to explore the myriad ways - both subtle and significant - that AI systems such as smart replies are altering how humans interact. Choosing a suggested reply that's not quite what you intended to say, but saves you some typing, might be fundamentally altering the course of your conversations - and your relationships, the researchers said. "Communication is so fundamental to how we form perceptions of each other, how we form and maintain relationships, or how we're able to accomplish anything working together," said co-author Malte Jung, assistant professor of information science and director of the Robots in Groups lab, which explores how robots alter group dynamics."This study falls within the broader agenda of understanding how these new AI systems mess with our capacity to interact," Jung said. "We often think about how the design of systems affects how we interact with them, but fewer studies focus on the question of how the technologies we develop affect how people interact with each other."In addition to shedding light on how people perceive and interact with computers, the study offers possibilities for improving human communication - with subtle guidance and reminders from AI.Hohenstein and Jung said they sought to explore whether AI could function as a "moral crumple zone" - the technological equivalent of a car's crumple zone, designed to deform in order to absorb the crash's impact."There's a physical mechanism in the front of the car that's designed to absorb the force of the impact and take responsibility for minimizing the effects of the crash," Hohenstein said. "Here we see the AI system absorb some of the moral responsibility."The research was partly supported by the National Science Foundation.Source: Newswise