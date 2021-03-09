AI can Calculate Personalized Risk of Having Another Stroke

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to give stroke patients a personalized and more accurate risk for suffering a recurrence, according to a new study presented at the European Stroke Organisation (ESO) Conference.
According to previous research, one in four stroke survivors will have another stroke and yet up to 80 per cent might be prevented with the right treatments and lifestyle changes.
The number of people living with stroke is estimated to rise by 27% between 2017 and 2047 in the European Union, mainly due to an increase in the number of people over 70.
‘The most relevant risk factors that can modify stroke patient’s lifestyle were determined.’
The study used calculations based on both non-modifiable risk factors, such as age and ethnicity, and modifiable lifestyle risk factors and habits such as smoking, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol, diet, obesity, physical activity levels and treatment compliance, as well as socio-economic factors.
These can be used to make a more accurate prediction of an individual's risk of having a stroke recurrence, within 3 months, one year, and more than a year, helping to prevent a recurrence and improve patient's treatment adherence.
This data may be used to create a much more personalized prediction of if, and when, patients might have another stroke, and that by explaining the impact of individual risk factors.
It will make patients more likely to comply with any treatment prescribed or lifestyle changes suggested, reducing the likelihood of having another stroke.
Patient awareness and empowering self-care are crucial to reduce the risks of recurrent stroke. This study will help inform the personalization of a recently developed app, NORA and greatly improve patients' risk management.
